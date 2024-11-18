Reps committed to supporting tax reform bills, says Deputy Spokesman

Deputy Spokesman for House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese (APC-Benue), says the parliament is commitment to passing the tax reform bills initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

By EricJames Ochigbo

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Agbese said that the lawmakers considered the four executive bills as “catalysts for economic growth” and would throw their weights behind them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bills are: Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

NAN also reports that the bills seek to provide fiscal framework as well as clear and concise legal frameworks for all taxes in the country and reduce disputes in tax administration.

They are also aimed at repealing the Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and establishing Nigeria Revenue Service, while equally also creating a tax tribunal and tax ombudsman.

The bills were transmitted to the National Assembly on Sept. 3, following the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms, headed by Mr Taiwo Oyedele, for the review of existing tax laws.

NAN reports that all the 36 state governors have, however, demanded for the withdrawal of the proposed legislations, citing the need for more consultations and public inputs.

Agbese said that some of the governors had been threatening to deny lawmakers return tickets in the 2027 elections if they continued to show support for the bills.

According to him, as far as the representatives are concerned, nobody can stop them from supporting any initiative targetted at rebooting the economy of the country.

The deputy spokesman said the lawmakers in the 10th Assembly would not be forced to take a position that was not in the best interest of their representatives.

“The difference between the new crops of politicians in the house of representatives is that we are intellectually sound, progressively-minded and pro-Nigeria.

“We are united across party lines to make sure the country works. This is the disposition of Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

“We were not elected by the governors but our constituents, and as far as the bills will work for those that elected us, we will support it unequivocally, wholeheartedly and powerfully to ensure that they see the light of the day,” he said.

Agbese said that the bills had been made available to every lawmaker to study, dissect and make inputs when they were brought up for debate.

“I see the 10th House passing the bills with some minor adjustments, to polish them with a touch of patriotism and intellectualism.

“That is our usual trademark when you have a teacher leading a parliament anywhere in the world,” he stated. (NAN)