Gunmen kill Catholic priest in Anambra Priest

By Monday Ajogun

Tragedy has hit the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra, following the reported killing of Rev. Tobias Okonkwo by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The Chancellor, Nnewi Diocese, Rev. Raphael Ezeogu, disclosed the incident in a statement issued in Onitsha and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Ezeogu stated that Okonkwo was shot dead by the gunmen on the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway at about 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The statement solicited prayers and Holy Masses from the catholic faithful for the deceased eternal joy.

According to Ezeogu, where sorrow increases, divine consolation increases all the more.

“He stated: “The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi announces, with sorrow, but with stronger faith, that our dear Rev. Fr. Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo died December 26.

“He was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Ihiala, on the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, between 7p.m. and 8 p.m.

“We solicit your prayers and Holy Masses for his eternal joy.

“May Fr. Tobias rejoice in Paradise for ever Amen.

“May God console the bereaved,” the cleric stated.

He further stated that funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Efforts made to get the reaction of the Police Spokesman in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, proved abortive as calls and messages sent to his phone could not deliver at the time of filing the report. (NAN)