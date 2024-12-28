Saudi-based group to distribute 4,900 food baskets to Nigerians

Saudi Arabia-based humanitarian organization, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has announced plans to distribute 4,900 food baskets to vulnerable persons in Adamawa and Kebbi States. The initiative will be executed in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

This announcement was made by KSrelief representative, Mr. Al-Yousef Abdulkarim Abdul-Mohsen, during a courtesy visit to NEMA’s headquarters in Abuja. According to Mr. Abdul-Mohsen, KSrelief has engaged a contractor to supply the food items, while NEMA will oversee their reception and facilitate direct distribution to the identified beneficiaries in both states.

Mr. Abdul-Mohsen emphasized that the gesture was part of KSrelief’s international assistance program aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals and families. He expressed confidence in NEMA’s capacity and integrity to ensure the successful delivery of the aid.

In her response, NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Forecasting, Dr. Onimode Abdullahi Bandele, thanked KSrelief for its support. She highlighted that the assistance would complement the government’s ongoing efforts to provide for vulnerable populations in Nigeria. She also assured that NEMA would ensure the food items are distributed transparently and accountably to the intended beneficiaries.