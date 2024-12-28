Police apprehend 859 suspects, recover 27 arms, 115 ammunition in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau apprehended 859 suspects, recovered 27 arms and 115 ammunition in the state in 2024.

By Polycarp Auta

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Emmanuel Adesina, disclosed this at a news conference in Jos on Friday.

Adesina equally said that the command rescued 46 kidnapped victims during the period under review.

“Similarly, we charged 415 suspects to court after investigation in the period under review.

“Overtime, we have put in place a series of strategies to prevent crime and ensure the security of all lives and properties within the state.

“One of such measures is the intensification of efforts toward ensuring the arrest and due prosecution of criminals.

“We have recorded a milestone in our fight against crime and criminality leading to huge successes recorded,” he said.

Adesina thanked the Plateau government and the people for the support to the command in its fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He said that the successes recorded by the police was due to cooperation and support of the citizens, particularly in the area of intelligence reports.(NAN)