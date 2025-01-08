Future of Education Lies in Distance Learning, Says NOUN VC as 23,344 Students Matriculate

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, has reaffirmed that Open and Distance Learning (ODL) is the future of education globally.

By Chimezie Godfrey

He made this assertion during the university’s 27th Matriculation Ceremony, which saw 23,344 students officially admitted into various academic programmes.

Speaking at the event held on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Prof. Peters welcomed the new students, emphasizing the transformative potential of ODL in bridging educational gaps. The ceremony, conducted virtually and at various NOUN study centres across the country, also included the oath-taking for the newly admitted students.

“Our mode of education empowers students to learn at their own pace, balancing education with work and family responsibilities,” Prof. Peters said. He further explained that NOUN’s flexible learning model ensures inclusivity, making quality higher education accessible to Nigerians regardless of age, location, or circumstance.

Giving a breakdown of the newly enrolled students, the Vice-Chancellor revealed that 18,106 registered for undergraduate programmes, while 5,196 enrolled for postgraduate studies. Additionally, there were 10 MPhil and 32 PhD students.

He highlighted that NOUN’s ODL model is uniquely suited to modern education needs, providing students with the flexibility to combine learning with other life commitments. “Unlike regular universities, ODL provides unparalleled flexibility, allowing students to balance education with work and other life commitments,” he noted.

Prof. Peters also reassured the students of NOUN’s unwavering commitment to quality education, stating that the institution’s programmes are rigorously accredited, and its graduates are highly employable.

The Vice-Chancellor proudly described NOUN as a leader in ODL in West Africa, with the highest enrollment numbers in the region. “Our model has shown that education can transcend geographical barriers, making learning a right and not a privilege,” he said.

He further described ODL as an equalizer, saying, “This system proves that educational excellence does not require physical presence in a classroom. This is your chance to redefine success on your terms.”

Urging the matriculating students to aim for excellence, Prof. Peters remarked, “Let this moment be a commitment to not just meet but exceed the standards set before you. NOUN is not just about completing a degree; it’s about transforming lives through education.”

The Registrar of NOUN, Mr. Oladipo Ajayi, administered the matriculation oath to the students.

The ceremony underscored NOUN’s mission of revolutionizing education in Nigeria and reaffirmed its place as a trailblazer in the field of Open and Distance Learning.