PSC Appoints Towuru DIG To Represent South-South Zone As Pedro Retires

The Police Service Commission has appointed AIG Jonathan Towuru, AIG Zone 6, Calabar, as Deputy Inspector General of Police.

He will be replacing DIG Daniel Sokari Pedro, DIG ICT and representing the South South Geopolitical Zone in the Police Management Team.

Towuru who was born on 6th December, 1965 at Ouwodo kpokpo olomu town Ughelli South LGA Delta State will now represent the Zone in the Police Management Team.

He previously served as Assistant Commissioner of Police state CID Enugu 2011, Deputy Force Secretary 11, Force Headquarters Abuja 2012, Deputy Commandant Police College Maiduguri Borno state 2014, Deputy Force Secretary 2019, Commissioner of Police Western Port Apapa Lagos 2022 and AIG zone 6 Headquarters Calaba Cross River State.

PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni, who presided over the session called on the new DIG to bring his vast experience in Policing to bear on his new office.

DIG Argungu said as a Member of the Police Management Team, he should be ready to contribute to the advancement of the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the Commission will continue to support the Police to achieve its goals and ensuring that the nation is freed of crime and criminality.

Justice Adamu Paul Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and representing the Judiciary in the Commission; DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc, representing the Police and chief Onyemuchi Nnamani Secretary to the Commission attended the session where the new DIG was subjected to Written examination and oral interview.

The new DIG was accompanied by an Assistant Commissioner of Police Ikenna Ezenna from the Force Secretary’s office, Force Headquarters Abuja