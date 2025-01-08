Noose tightens as EFCC detains 10 officers for alleged theft of missing items

In its continuing efforts to sweep the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, clean of corrupt tendencies, 10 officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are being detained over investigation of some missing items involving them.

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC disclosed this in a press release Wednesday.

According to Oyewale, the officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for.

The EFCC spokesman further revealed that “investigators are making good progress and those found culpable will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes”.

How 27 Officers were dismissed for Fraudulent Activities, Misconduct

News Diary Online reports that in its quest to enforce integrity and rid its fold of fraudulent elements, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, dismissed twenty seven (27) officers from its workforce in 2024.

This was disclosed Dele Oyewale the commission’s head, media & publicity, January 6, 2025.

The officers were dismissed for various offences bordering on fraudulent activities and misconduct. Their dismissal, FOLLOWING THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE STAFF Disciplinary Committee of the EFCC, was ratified by the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede. This

Olukoyede reiterated the commitment of the Commission to zero tolerance for corruption, warning that no officer is immune to disciplinary measures. Every modicum of allegation against any staff of the Commission would always be investigated, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head. The core values of the Commission are sacrosanct and would always be held in optimal regard at all times.

The Commission also alerted the public of the sinister activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its Executive Chairman to extort money from high-profile suspects being investigated by the EFCC.

The statement said two members of an alleged syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim were recently arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja for allegedly contacting a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Kaka and demanding $1million from him for “Olukoyede to give him soft landing” on a non-existing investigation. Such characters are still on the loose seeking victims.

“Olukoyede remains a man of integrity that cannot be swayed by monetary influences. The public is enjoined to always report such disreputable elements to the Commission,” Oyewale said.

Additionally, the EFCC said it was aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the Commission through unwholesome means. Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would always clutch at any straw. Such blackmailers should not be accorded any form of attention, the commission said.