FUTA to sustain cultivation of unique variety of tomatoes

The Teaching and Research Farm of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has embarked on massive cultivation of the Eva F1 Tomato, a variety five times bigger in size than the commonly available one in the Nigerian market. It is also capable of producing paste more than four times the latter. The Eva F1 tomato has the unique quality of remaining fresh over a period of two weeks from date of harvest.

The Dean School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Professor Oluwatooyin Oludahunsi while presenting the tomatoes to the Vice Chancellor ,Professor Adenike Oladiji ,in company of the coordinator of the Farm, Mr. Adeniyi Samuel, said the School now cultivates the variant in open farm and green houses and the tomatoes on maturity are sold to members of the FUTA community and people from areas close to the university.

Professor Oladiji lauded the Teaching and Research farm ,through its School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT) , for also organizing Practical Field Training for selected farmers and agroprenurs on Greenhouse production of the Eva F1 tomatoes and other vegetables at the Teaching and Research Farm of the Institution. She said the initiative would add fillip to the country’s drive for food security and should be sustained by the Farm.

The Eva F1 tomato variant was introduced by FUTA in 2017 after sourcing the seed from Israel. It was carefully nurtured in FUTA’s Green House under controlled temperature. The seed is now sourced from Dizengoff, Nigeria after which it is nurtured and make ready for planting.

Experts from the Farm say EVA-F1 will mature in about two months in a green house after transplanting making it 90 days from nursery to maturity and harvesting could continue for another 3 months. They said depending on good management there is a guarantee of 1-2 tons of tomato from one production.

Interested members of the public and farmers are enjoined to contact The Teaching and Research Farm of The Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA for details on how to buy the seed and guidance on planting in green houses and open farms.