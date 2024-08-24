The bond between me and people of Jigawa is unwavering – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar paid a visit to Jigawa State Governor to commiserate with the state government over the recent flood that ravaged the state and which affected most part of the state and resulted to loss of life and properties of Jigawa citizens.

Badaru Abubakar expressed his sympathy over the flood incident , the severe flooding led to tragic loss of life , properties and destruction of farmlands across the state.

The Minister showed empathy with people and government of Jigawa State and in a gesture of solidarity and compassion he made a personal donation of N20 million naira on behalf of himself and his family to ameliorate the relief efforts of the state government to those affected by this flood disaster.

Furthermore, the Minister conveyed a special message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the government and good people of Jigawa State. According to the Minister, the President condoled with the people and government of Jigawa State and reaffirmed the federal government commitment to assisting the state in this challenging period.

The Minister was accompanied by friend’s and well wishers and was warmly received at Government house Dutse by the state Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi FCA.

Badaru appreciated the Governor whose leadership provided a swift response to the flood crisis. Your prompt action in providing relief to the flood victims is commendable.

The visit reinforced the strong bond between the Hon.Minister Badaru Abubakar and the people of Jigawa state and he will continue to keep faith with them.