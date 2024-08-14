FRSC calls for stakeholders’ support to reduce highway crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has called for stakeholders’ support to reduce the rate of crashes on highways.

By Muftau Ogunyemi



Dr Samuel Ibitoye, the new Ondo State Sector Commander, FRSC, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Akure.

Ibitoye, who was the corps commander in charge of policy at the national headquarters before his posting to Ondo State, said he would rejig and reposition the corps in the state.

According to him, I am in the state to collaborate robustly with the stakeholders, because road safety administration and management is everyone’s responsibility.

“My coming here is to rejig and reposition the corps operation with our stakeholders, the people, government, unions, as well as all road users.

“We need to ensure that at the end of the day, we have a safe road where people can move from one point to another to transact their business.

“So, I want the stakeholders to join us to do the job, and at the end of the day, we can reduce road crashes on Nigerian roads,” Ibiloye said.

He, therefore, reiterated the corp’s commitment to ensure safe, passable, seamless and crash-free roads.

Ibiloye, however, appealed to parents and guardians not to allow their wards or underaged children to drive, “because any underaged found driving will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly”.

According to the sector commander, overloading is a critical offence, and motorists should shun overloading because of its effect on the roads, people, vehicles and economy. (NAN)