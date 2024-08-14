DICON has boosted military strength — Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle says the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), since inception, has been providing

By Deborah Coker

Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle says the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), since inception, has been providing the armed forces with essential equipment to stimulate military capabilities.

Matawalle said this in his opening remarks at the DICON 60th anniversary and maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that DICON Strategy Map 2030 outlined clear objectives for strengthening national security, promoting sustainable development, and driving economic diversification through defence sector industrialisation, digitisation and innovation.

According to him, the strategy will boost the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This strategic plan is designed to position DICON as a leader in defence innovation, not just in Nigeria but across the African continent.

“This is a groundbreaking initiative that will bring together defence experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across Africa and beyond.

“This conference is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaboration and exploring new frontiers in defence technology,” he observed.

He noted that although the present challenges faced in the country were enormous, with unity, determination and innovation, they could be surmounted.

He also observed that a stronger, more self-reliant defence sector would be a source of pride for Nigeria and a model for other nations.

Matawalle said that for the past 60 years, DICON had made significant contributions to the nation’s defence architecture, providing the Nigerian armed forces with essential equipment and boosting the strength of the military.

“The recent enactment of the DICON Act 2023 by President Bola Tinubu, marked a turning point in the history of our defence sector.

“This new legal framework empowers DICON to operate with greater autonomy and efficiency, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving defence needs of our nation.

“Let us, therefore, use this conference as an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and innovate as we pave the way for a brighter and more secure future for the country and Africa,” Matawalle enjoined the participants.

DICON is the state-run defence corporation of Nigeria operated by the Nigerian Armed Forces and it is responsible for the production of defence equipment and civilian products.(NAN)