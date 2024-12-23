FRSC boss pledges to restore public trust, uphold Corps’ legacy

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has pledged to restore public trust in the corps, acknowledging that motorists no longer stop for FRSC personnel

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has pledged to restore public trust in the corps, acknowledging that motorists no longer stop for FRSC personnel due to perceived lack of integrity.

Mohammed made the pledged when he visited the FRSC sector command on Monday in Akure, Ondo state.

He emphasised the importance of upholding the legacy of selfless service, integrity, loyalty, and service delivery bequeathed by the founding fathers of the Corps.

He said that the Corps had a noble mandate to protect, reduce, and minimise road safety crises, and create a safe and secure motor environment for the public.

He, however, lamented that the opposite was being witnessed, with motorists no longer trusting FRSC personnel.

“The public servants in uniform are expected to make sacrifices for the nation.

“I want to charge you that while you are beautiful in your uniform in the office, please be beautiful on the road as well.

“I want to assure you that the Corps will continue to prioritise your welfare and make the work favourable for you, “he said.

The FRSC boss assured the personnel that the Corps would continue to provide necessary logistics support and welfare motivation to enable them to excel in their duties.

He, however, commended the Special Marshals for their integrity, selfless service, and trustworthiness, noting that they have been instrumental in creating a safe and moderate environment for Nigerians.

He assured that the Corps would continue to deliver on its promises, including the promotion of deserving officers and men, and the provision of opportunities for further studies.

He also promised that the Corps would continue to recognise and reward excellence among its personnel.

Speaking, the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) incharge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo, Mr Adeleye Adegboyega, appreciated the Corps Marshal for finding time to visit the state.

Adegboyega reiterated his commitment to ensuring the road was safe for all adding that the officers and men of the service would not relent until road traffic crashes were reduced to the barest minimum.

Also, the Sector Commander, Akure command, Mr Samuel Ibitoye assured that the Corps would continue to uphold its legacy and carry out the mandate of the FRSC by ensuring safety on the highways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed’s visit to the state was part of his efforts to boost the morale of FRSC personnel and restore public trust in the Corps.

He has been meeting with officers and men of the agency and has been using the opportunity to emphasise the importance of integrity, selfless service, and loyalty in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)