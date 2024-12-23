“Real Housewives of Lagos” season 3 premieres Jan.12 – MultiChoice

By Taiye Olayemi

The highly anticipated third season of the “Real Housewives of Lagos” is to premiere Jan. 12, 2025.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, in Lagos.

Tejumola said the series would premiere on Africa Magic Showcase, DStv Channel 151, GOtv Channel 8, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 8.00 p.m.

She said the previous two episodes would also be available as a fast-follow release from Monday, 13 Jan. 2025 on Showmax.

“The Real Housewives of Lagos is set to premiere on Jan. 12, 2025.

“This season promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more extravagant, as it showcases the unparalleled luxury, lifestyle, and culture of Lagos.

“For two seasons, The Real Housewives of Lagos has continued to bring us premium entertainment, giving fans a front-row seat to the glitz and glamour that makes Lagos a cultural hub.

“This new season, we have a few surprises up our sleeves that we’re sure fans of the show would love.

“Returning to light up your screens are three fans’ favourites like: Laura Ikeji Kanu, the ever-vibrant entrepreneur and social media personality; Mariam Timmer, the bold and charismatic PR expert; as well as Carolyna Hutchings, entertainment aficionado and savvy businesswoman.

“These women are back and ready to share more of their dynamic lives, friendships, and fabulous events,” she said.

Tejumola noted that three exciting new faces would be bringing their own unique flair to the show.

According to her, they are Dabota Lawson, Adeola Adeyemi and Sophia Momodu.

She explained that this season would dive deeper into the lives of six extraordinary women as they navigate the intricate balance of family, friendship, and business in one of Africa’s most vibrant cities.

She said this would be from opulent parties to heartfelt moments and inevitable clashes.

According to her, the Real Housewives franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“The Real Housewives of Lagos season 3 is set to deliver unmatched entertainment and authenticity,” she said.

Commenting on the series, Hannah Mabruk, VP, Format Sales for NBCUniversal Formats, said; “We are delighted to see The Real Housewives of Lagos return for a third season, showcasing the dynamic, vibrant, and luxurious lifestyle that Lagos has to offer.

“This season continues to push the boundaries of what viewers can expect from the franchise, and we are eager for fans to see the new faces and fresh drama that will keep them hooked from start to finish.” (NAN)