Former Super Eagles’ star calls for overhaul of Nigerian football system

Former Super Eagles striker and AFCON 2013 winner, Brown Ideye, has called for an holistic review of the football system in the country to improve the standard of the game.

By Olayinka Owolewa

Former Super Eagles striker and AFCON 2013 winner, Brown Ideye, has called for an holistic review of the football system in the country to improve the standard of the game.

Ideye spoke on Monday in Ilorin after Kwara United FC of Ilorin defeated his team, Enyimba International FC of Aba 2-0 in a rescheduled match day 16 encounter of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The former West Bromwich Albion of England striker, explained that the system is not in any way getting better and called for all hands to be deck to reverse the trend.

“The league is not getting better, I feel we have a long way to go in the league.

“My time with Enyimba has been wonderful but there is a lot of things that have to improve that are yet to improve.

“We are not ready for it, the whole of Nigerian teams that qualified for the continent are not ready.

“If we have to say the truth, ask them how they prepare for the game, we are not well prepared.

“In term of travelling bad, in term of feeding bad, in terms of hotel bad, in terms of how the players relax bad, we Nigerians are not ready for the continental challenge.

“I feel we should put our house together before we go to play continental instead of going there to disgrace ourselves” Ideye lamented.

Ideye played 28 times for the Super Eagles and scored six goals in the process between 2010 and 2016.

He was part of the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2013 victorious team in South Africa when late Stephen Keshi lead Nigeria to her 3rd title.(NAN)