Zamfara APC lauds Present Tinubu over Nasiha, Liman’s appointment

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing two illustrious sons of the state as Governing Board Chairmen of Teaching Hospitals.

By Ishaq Zaki

Sen. Hassan Nasiha and Lawal Liman were appointed as governing board chairmen of Federal Medical Center (FMC), Birninkudu in Jigawa, and Ahmadu Bello University, Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria respectively.

Malam Yusuf Idris, the State APC Publicity Secretary, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Idris described the appointments as not only heartwarming but also path to greater progress in the state’s party circle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Nasiha is the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, while Liman is the former State APC Chairman.

“The State APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani on behalf of the party leadership and the entire members of Zamfara APC, congratulates the two appointees.

“We wish to use this medium to congratulate our eminent members, Sen. Hassan Nasiha and Lawal Liman on their appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

“The state APC leadership believes that the appointments are strong indication that your wealth of experience is recognised at all levels including the federal government,” he said.

Idris added that the party leadership urged the appointees to uphold the integrity, hard work and justice in delivering the mandate given to them by Mr President.

“The party leadership considers the two appointments as a recognition to their enormous contributions to the success of the party at all levels which led to the victory of APC.

“We urge the appointees to be good ambassadors of APC and good people of Zamfara.

“We pray to Allah to continue to guide and protect you in discharging your national duties,” publicity secretary prayed. (NAN)