FG to Launch Massive Value Re-Orientation Programmes in 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced plans to undertake massive values re-orientation programmes in the country that will promote shared values and beliefs under the National Identity project.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In his new year message to Nigerians, President Tinubu also said he would be launching the National Values Charter already approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC as part of the effort to realise the goals and objectives of making citizens better and uncompromising in their devotion and allegiance to the nation.

The national identity project is a set of policies that prescribes the values, characters, and national symbols of the country in more meaningful ways that connect citizens and leaders to shared aspirations and goals. The National Identity Projects proposed by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has seven institutionalisation policies that seek to outline, entrench and promote patriotism.

In his words” Citizens’ moral rectitude and faith in our country are fundamental to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda. In 2025, we will commit to promoting adherence to ethical principles, shared values, and beliefs under the National Identity Project.

“I will unveil the National Values Charter, already approved by the Federal Executive Council, in the first quarter of 2025. I will launch an ambitious national orientation campaign that fosters patriotism and love for our country and inspires citizens to rally together. The Charter will promote mutual commitments between the government and citizens and foster trust and cooperation among our diverse population and between the government and the citizens.

“Believing that citizen’s support for government is crucial in national development, President Tinubu said implementation of government reforms will produce “desired outcomes only through shared common values and identities and unconditional love for our country.

The president also announced his plan to convene a national youth conference within the next three months, saying the relevant government agency has been instructed to work out the details as soon as possible.