FCT: Police arraign 388 suspects, secure 128 convictions in 2024

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it arraigned 388 suspects over various criminal offences in the territory in 2024 out of which it secured 128 convictions

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it arraigned 388 suspects over various criminal offences in the territory in 2024 out of which it secured 128 convictions .

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeh said that 38 suspects were arraigned over kidnapping with 21 convictions.

According to her, out of 16 “one-chance” robbery cases, 11 convictions were secured.

She said there were also 32 homicide cases in which the command recorded eight convictions; and 178 fraud cases where 58 convictions obtained in addition to 19 cultism case where it secured 11 convictions.

She said 26 suspects were arraigned over burglary with eight convictions while there were 21 car theft cases where 11 convictions were obtained.

She further said 58 suspects were arraigned over police misconduct with no convictions recorded.

The FCT police spokesperson said a total of 1,426 cases reported to the Command in 2024 under review led to the apprehension of 1,077 suspects.

Adeh said 104 cases reported over kidnapping led to the arrest of 216 suspects.

She said the command recorded 268 reported armed robbery cases with 132 suspects arrested

Adeh said out of 263 “one chance” cases reported, 71 suspects apprehended even as 32 cybercrime cases were reported leading to the arrest of 15 suspects

This, she said, was in addition to 68 reported homicide cases with 78 arrests, adding that 73 burglary cases were reported to the command which led to the arrest of 20 suspects.

Similarly, 385 fraud cases were reported resulting to the arrest of 422 suspects while 38 cultism cases reported following which the command made 59 arrests.

On car theft, the spokesperson said 127 cases were reported and 64 suspects arrested.

The FCT police image maker said 68 kidnap and 19 “one chance” robbery victims were rescued during the year under review.

She said 376 firearms including 13 AK-47 magazines and 187 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

Adeh further said the sum of N36.85 million was recovered from kidnap suspects and N68.55 million from armed robbery suspects, among other achievements. (NAN)