FG Pledges Enhanced Security for South-East Region

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has assured the people of the South-East of enhanced security measures, emphasizing that a secure environment is crucial for business growth and prosperity.

During his operational visit to Enugu in the South-East, the Minister addressed officers and personnel of the 82 Division/Joint task force south East Operation Udo ka under the General officer commanding, Major-General H.T Dada.

He appreciated their performance while urging them to intensify their efforts in combating insecurity in the region.

He also engaged with key stakeholders, including heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, students, and other community leaders, to discuss collaborative strategies for addressing the current security challenges. Other military platforms visited by the Minister included the Nigerian Airforce base Emene, Enugu.

“President Tinubu has directed me to engage with you all to find sustainable solutions to insecurity. Without security, there can be no peace or development,” Badaru stated.

He acknowledged the entrepreneurial spirit of the South-East populace, asserting that security and peace are essential for businesses to thrive. “We seek your candid suggestions and information on how we can practically enhance security and foster lasting peace in this region,” he added.

The Minister reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating all forms of insecurity in the South-East . He elucidated on the progress made by the Tinubu administration over the past year in combating insecurity across the nation, particularly in these region.

“There is a renewed determination to intensify our efforts against all forms of insecurity under President Tinubu’s leadership,” he declared.

In his remarks, Major General Hassan Dada, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division/ JointTask south East Operation Udo ka, announced that the Army is implementing robust strategies to ensure a safe and secure environment for the upcoming festive season. “Through the Joint Security Task Force in the South-East, code-named ‘Operation UDO KA’, we aim to create a secure atmosphere that facilitates the usual mass return for Christmas,” he stated.

Additionally, retired Major General John Nwoga emphasized the role of social media in exacerbating insecurity, noting that the circulation of old videos depicting criminal activities contributes to fear and panic within communities. “It is imperative for our people to collectively address the negative impact of misleading information and fake news proliferated through social media,” Nwoga urged.

Furthermore, the Minister visited Imo State in continuation of his operational tour of southEast on Friday 22nd November 2024. He addressed the troops at the FOB okigwe, 211 Quick Response Group, Nigerian Airforce owerri and Naval Base Oguta in Imo State. He expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR message to them and that they should improve on their successes.

The Minister also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hope Uzodimma of imo state to extend his gratitude to the Governor for all his support to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army/ Joint Task force south East, Operation udo ka. “All the officers and men appreciates you.”

The Ministry of Defence remains committed to fostering a secure and peaceful environment conducive to business and community development in the South-East. We are determined to end insecurity in Nigeria.