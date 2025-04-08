Obi mourns Diamond Bank founder, Dozie

Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, on Tuesday mourned Dr Pascal Dozie, Founder of Diamond Bank and a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur

By Monday Ajogun

Obi a former governor on Anambra, in his condolence message posted on his X handle, expressed his sadness over the demise of the business mogul.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker died at the age of 85.

According to Obi, I am deeply saddened this morning by the news of the passing of Dr Pascal Dozie, a man I held in high esteem.

“I met him during the formation of Diamond Bank and later MTN Nigeria, and throughout our collaboration, I came to know him as a true gentleman and a teacher who always sought the good of all.

“His legacy as a banker and an entrepreneur stands as a testament to his vision, leadership and commitment to excellence which inspired countless individuals and businesses.”

Obi prayed that God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.

”May God Almighty bless his family always,” he added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)