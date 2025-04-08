Yusuf reaffirms commitment to strengthening criminal justice administration

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the administration of criminal justice in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Information Office, office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Tanko on Tuesday in Kano.

Muhammad said the governor made the commitment while opening a 3-day Capacity Building Workshop for Prosecutors on Effective Administration of Criminal Justice.

It was organised by Kurawa, Hussein & Associates in collaboration with the Kano State Ministry of Justice.

The governor described the workshop as another significant step in the resolve and commitment to entrench an effective criminal justice administration process in Kano State.

He was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim,

The governor emphasised the vital role of prosecutors in upholding justice.

“You are not just case managers, but guardians of fairness and protectors of public trust. Your work has a direct impact on how justice is delivered and how society functions,” he said.

He said the training was aimed at sharpening the skills of prosecutors, deepening their knowledge and equipping them with modern tools and ethical frameworks in line with global best practices.

Yusuf commended the organisers for the initiative and reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the justice system.

“When the system works, public confidence grows, crime is reduced and society thrives. Our resolve to have a justice system that is fair, fast, and accessible to all is absolute.”

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the State, Haruna Dederi, highlighted the importance of capacity building for prosecutors in ensuring efficiency and accountability in the justice sector.

In a goodwill message, the state Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, AbdulJabbar Garko, drew the attention of the participants to the growing intersection between land administration and criminal justice.

Garko cited the rise in land-related crimes such as forgery, fraudulent allocations and land grabbing, describing them as threats to public trust and state development.

“Justice is not the sole responsibility of one sector—it is a shared pillar upon which our society is built.

“As land-related crimes evolve in complexity, so too must our strategies for detection, investigation and prosecution,” he said. (NAN) ( nannews.ng)