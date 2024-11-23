NASENI Holds Retreat to Align Goals of its Development Institutes

In order to achieve greater cohesion amongst its Development Institutes and also sustain their proper alignment with the goals and vision of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, the Agency is holding a two-day strategic retreat for Overseeing Officers who are managing the institutes. Participants at the retreat also include Project Managers, Coordinating Directors and some Directors from NASENI headquarters.

The event, held in Abuja, is expected to strengthen leadership skills to achieve strategic alignment of the various Development Institutes’ goals with the overarching vision of NASENI, ensure collaborative synergies with the headquarters to streamline efforts, maximize resource utilization and enhance decision making capabilities. It will also shift the focus of research and development (R&D) efforts towards solutions that are market-ready, innovative and capable of generating sustainable economic values.

In his welcome address at the opening ceremony, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, stated that the retreat was not merely about planning, but about creating the blueprint for action, adding that each of the participants hold a unique and pivotal role in translating the vision of NASENI into reality.

“The conversations, strategies, and commitments forged here will determine how effectively we position NASENI to lead Nigeria into a future defined by innovation, self-reliance, and technological advancement, instill a shared commitment to excellence by adopting global best practices in innovation management”, he stressed.

He pointed out that recent assessments have shed light on the need for greater cohesion between the goals of the Development Institutes and NASENI’s renewed vision, highlighting that the retreat was a critical step in the Agency’s transformative journey-a journey anchored in the guiding principles of Creation, Collaboration, and Commercialization (3Cs).

He added that the principles encapsulate the essence of what NASENI stands for: creating cutting-edge solutions that are commercially viable and impacting directly on the lives of Nigerians who sit at the core of the renewed hope agenda of the President.

“Today, we gather not just to deliberate but to lay the groundwork for a stronger, more unified NASENI-one that is poised to drive Nigeria’s technological aspirations to unprecedented heights.

“As an institution saddled with the responsibility of indigenous technology advancement, NASENI has always been a beacon of innovation, a catalyst for progress, and a key driver of sector-specific solutions.

“Across our specialized Development Institutes, I see clearly that remarkable work has been done to push the frontiers of research, foster innovation, and develop solutions that address national and industrial challenges. Yet, we recognize that to stay true to our mission in this rapidly evolving world, we must continuously adapt, align, and refocus our efforts”, he affirmed.

The EVC/CEO, therefore urged the top management staff to engage fully, think boldly, and collaborate purposefully.

“This is our moment to redefine our collective impact and to reaffirm our dedication to a vision that transcends individual institutes to unite us under the banner of progress for our nation.

“Together, we can and will achieve extraordinary outcomes. Let us move forward with clarity, resolve, and to demonstrate an unyielding commitment to excellence that defines NASENI,” he concluded.