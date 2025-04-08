NSC takes sensitisation on online registration portal for port users to Kaduna

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), on Tuesday in Kaduna, sensitised its stakeholders to its online portal for registration of regulated port service providers and users.

Its Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Pius Akutah, said in line with their vision, they have intensified efforts to promote efficiency, transparency, and compliance in the port and shipping sector.

Akutah was represented by Mrs Adaba Hannah, Deputy Director, Stakeholders Services at the NSC.

He said that the critical part of the effort was the mandatory registration of all regulated port service providers and users, in accordance with Part II, Section 4 (1) of the Port Economic Regulation 2015.

Akutah explained that the implementation of the online registration portal represented a significant milestone in NSC’s journey towards digital transformation and enhanced trade facilitation.

He also explained that with the platform, stakeholders can seamlessly register their companies online without the need for physical visits to any NSC office, provided that the necessary documentation and payments were submitted.

Akutah said, “This automation aligns with our broader agenda to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce bureaucracy, and promote ease of doing business in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“As the council takes proactive steps to strengthen port economic regulation, it is important to highlight the implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN).

“The ICTN is a strategic initiative that enhances cargo visibility, improves revenue assurance, combats under-declaration, and strengthens national security in trade operations.

“The registration of port service providers and users is therefore a necessary component of this initiative.

“It provides a structured database of all industry operators, fostering accountability, efficiency, and data-driven regulation.”

The executive secretary emphasised that the NSC would continue to engage the stakeholders, enforce compliance, and advocate an efficient, transparent, and competitive maritime industry.

He encouraged all the service providers and users to complete their registration as well as obtain their certificates to ensure that they remained compliant with the industry regulations to avoid applicable sanctions.

Akutah also urged all the stakeholders to embrace the transition and support the council’s efforts towards effective port economic regulation, trade facilitation, and enhanced national competitiveness.

He restated the NSC’s commitment to its role as the port economic regulator and its active pursuance of transition into the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NIPERA).

Earlier, Alhaji Ahmed Yazah, the Director, NSC North-West Zone, said as a port economic regulator, it provides and ensures efficient and effective transport services across all modes; sea, rail and road.

Yazah also said they were encouraging the development of transport infrastructure such as Inland Dry Ports(IDPs), Vehicle Transit Areas (VTAs) and Border information centres(BICs) across the Nation.

In order to efficiently provide services, he said, they had established six Zonal Coordinating Offices in Kano, Jos, Bauchi, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Aba and 14 Area Offices nationwide.

“We are confident that your continued support and commitment will enable us achieve the legislative framework that will empower NSC to address the legal issues.”

“This will assist us in dealing with the challenges of trade disputes between the stakeholders in this zone and the nation at large,”he said.

Speaking further, Ayazah, said as the nation’s port economic regulator, NSC had addressed the issues of the 2021 and 2023 approved tariff review for West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) and necessary clarification on the process involved.

He emphasised that the tariff adjustments were carefully done to ensure that they align with the industry benchmark and current economic realities.

The director, therefore, encouraged the participants to take advantage of the sensitisation programme on how to register regulated service providers and users of shipping services in Nigeria.

He stated that the interest the stakeholders had shown in the council’s programmes and activities nationwide had manifested in their efforts towards an improved efficiency in port operations.

According to him, it had reduced unnecessary delays faced by shippers at the ports and decreased unwholesome practices by some of the stakeholders.

“This had led to the recovery of over N6 billion for individuals and corporate shippers in Nigeria,” he said.

One of the stakeholders, the State Coordinator of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in Kaduna, Kabiru Yusuf, emphasised the importance of registration for shippers and exporters.

Yusuf also highlighted the collaboration between NEPC and shippers in assisting them in becoming good shippers.

He said,”Knowledge is power, and having such knowledge would empower shippers to utilise services effectively.”

Yusuf stated that the registration with the NSC was crucial for the shippers to access benefits and services.

“The cost of registration for being an exporter or shipper is relatively low as the goal is to facilitate export trade rather than make a profit,”he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)