Enugu lawmaker dumps Labour Party for PDP

By Ifeoma Aka

A Labour Party member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Eze Gabriel, representing Isi-Uzo constituency, has defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eze, who was elected on the platform of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, announced his defection during plenary on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a letter announcing his defection to PDP was read by the Speaker of the assembly, Chief Uche Ugwu.

In the letter, Eze expressed sadness over his decision, but said it was anchored on the irreconcilable divisions, incessant crises and factions within Labour Party at the national level and in the state.

He stated that Labour Party, which was once a beacon of hope for progressive ideals, had regrettably become synonymous with internal strife, thereby diminishing its capacity to fulfill the aspirations of the electorate.

The lawmaker described the recent conflict between Mr Julius Abure and Sen. Nenadi Usman at the national level and the one between Chief Kingsley Ugwu and Mr Casmir Agbo in Enugu State as stark reminders of the disunity within the party.

He expressed the confidence that within PDP, he would have the supportive platform needed to continue contributing to the state’s development, even as he thanked his supporters for their understanding. (NAN)