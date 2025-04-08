NSCDC, NCoS strengthen collaboration to secure FCT correctional centres

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring adequate protection of inmates

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring adequate protection of inmates within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Both organisations renewed this collaboration during a courtesy visit by the NCoS FCT Controller, Mr. Ajibogun Olatubosun, to the NSCDC FCT Commandant, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, on Tuesday.

Odumosu expressed the NSCDC’s readiness to deepen its partnership with the NCoS in order to bolster security across the FCT.

“Our work is interconnected, and both agencies need each other to fulfil the mandates for which we were established,” Odumosu said.

“We must work hand-in-hand, setting aside any differences that may cause unhealthy rivalry, and focus on the common goal of delivering people-oriented security.”

Odumosu pledged sustenance of ongoing support efforts.

He said, “Our gun truck is currently stationed at your custodial facility as a testament to our commitment to protecting correctional centres and preventing any unsolicited attacks.”

Odumosu added that NSCDC personnel had been deployed for 24-hour surveillance operations, ensuring the collection and sharing of credible intelligence with other security agencies when necessary.

In response, Olatubosun underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, noting that both organisations operated under the same ministry and must continue to work in synergy.

He commended the NSCDC for its intelligence-gathering efforts and affirmed that such collaboration would help to enhance the security of custodial centres and ward off criminal threats.(NAN)