Osun Assembly passes multi-door court bill for second reading

The Osun Assembly, on Tuesday, passed for second reading the bill seeking the establishment of multi-door courts in the state for quick dispute resolution.

By Olajide Idowu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill titled, “Osun State Multi-Door House Establishment Bill 2023” was sponsored by Mr Simeon Popoola, representing Boripe/Boluwaduro State Constituency.

Reading the bill’s policy thrust, Popoola stated that when established, the court would facilitate quick dispensation of justice.

“The court will provide avenue for litigation, negotiation, mediation and agreement among others.

“It will enhance access to justice by providing resolution mechanism apart from litigation; to supplement litigation in the resolution of disputes.

“It will minimise citizens’ frustration and delays in justice delivery by providing a standard legal framework for fair and efficient settlement of dispute through alternative dispute resolution,” he said.

Popoola also said that the multi-door courts were available all over the world, while some states in Nigeria had already adopted it.

He said that if the multi-door court was established in Osun, it would give parties having disputes satisfaction, as it will explore all channel to resolve their issues easily and quickly without the cumbersome process of litigation.

Mr Adewale Egbedun, Speaker of the Assembly, aligned himself with the submissions of other lawmakers (who pointed out the benefits of the courts establishment), saying the bill would be given a speedy passage.

Thereafter, the lawmakers dissolved into the ‘committee of the whole’ to deliberate further on the Osun State Property Protection Bill 2025.

The assembly subsequently adjourned its sitting to Monday, April 14. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)