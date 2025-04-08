Obasanjo mourns business mogul, Dozie

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed regret over the death of renowned business mogul, Chief Pascal Dozie, describing him as one of the country’s most undaunted

By Bukola Adetoye

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed regret over the death of renowned business mogul, Chief Pascal Dozie, describing him as one of the country’s most undaunted entrepreneurs.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday, Obasanjo said he was saddened by the development.

According to him, the news of the pasing of late Dozie, who died early Tuesday, was received with sadness but we still give gratitude to God.

“I am grateful to God because of his life well spent in the service of our fatherland,” the statement added.

It further stated that the business community would miss his immense contribution to the building of a new Nigeria of his dream.

Obasanjo further described Dozie as “a serial entrepreneur”, who rose to become one of the major icons in the Nigerian business and entrepreneurial community in the 20th and 21st Centuries.

“He was a former Chairman of the MTN Foundation, former Board Member of the African Capital Alliance, founder and the inspiration behind the defunct Diamond Bank, former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, among others.

“I am impressed by his humility and humanism.

He had friends across the social strata and did not discriminate, irrespective of age or social status,” he stated.

He also stated that the deceased created thousands of jobs for Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion, through his numerous business ventures.

“I celebrate a man who lived the life of purpose, a life of achievement and who impacted the lives of many Nigerians by creating jobs and opportunities for generations .

“I believe nature will remember him as one of those diamonds that Nigeria produced.

“The sympathy with the family and his loved ones since his death was announced is a testimony to the enduring comradeship and friendship which Paschal forged in his years of service to our nation, for he was a great man.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time as they mourn the passing of this illustrious son of Africa,” the elder statesman added. NAN.(www.nannews.ng)