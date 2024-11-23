EFCC Arrests Woman for Employment Scam in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested one Halima Yakubu Ngulde for suspected involvement in employment fraud.



By Chimezie Godfrey

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Head, Media & Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale.



According to the statement the suspect was arrested in Unguwan Kanawa, Kaduna State, following credible intelligence linking her to obtaining money from job seekers on fraudulent promise of getting job placements for them in the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army and the EFCC.



“Items recovered from her upon her arrest included a fake EFCC letter headed paper and multiple curriculum vitae job seekers.



“She will be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded,” Oyewole stated.

