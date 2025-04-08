Oyo Assembly approves local government budgets

The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved the 2025 capital budget proposals of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

The approval, imperative ahead of the proposed local government financial autonomy, followed Tuesday’s report of the House Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters, and State Honours.

The committee’s chairman, Mr Olatunde Akintunde, representing Lagelu Constituency, presented the report to the house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval is aimed at streamlining the expenditure of the 33 LGAs for accountability, enabling them to deliver on their mandates.

The committee urged the local governments to adhere to the approved capital expenditure to ensure compliance with the Constitution and the Local Governments Law.

The committee recommended workshops on budgeting and budgetary control for local government chairmen and management staff to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

According to the committee, the state assembly and the Association of Local Government in Nigeria (ALGON) should oversee the organisation of the advised budgetary workshop.

The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, described the approval as a significant step toward promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

“As the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, this is the narrative we are pushing across the country in preparation for the proposed financial autonomy for local governments in Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)