COAS inaugurates new projects in 3 Div

By Polycarp Auta

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Tuesday inaugurated some newly constructed and renovated projects at the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new projects were blocks of offices and residential accommodation for both officers and soldiers.

Speaking, Oluyede said that the projects were initiated to enhance the welfare and well-being of soldiers in the division.

“These projects are part of our commitment to improving the welfare and wellbeing of our troops and their families.

“We will continue to do our best within available resources to improve your welfare,” the COAS promised.

The arny chief, who decried poor infrastructure in schools within the cantonment, promised to improve their conditions to enhance teaching and learning.

“I’m not happy with the condition of infrastructure in primary and secondary schools in our barracks.

“I have challenged the education corps so that we can tackle these challenges.

” I want to see my soldiers produce doctors, lawyers, and engineers.

“We need to have children who will contribute to the growth of the society,” he said. (NAN