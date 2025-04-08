Food Security: FG restates commitment to enhancing soil science research

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting soil science research

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting soil science research and development.

The Minister stated this at the opening of the 49th Annual Conference of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN) in Kano on Tuesday.

He emphasised that enhancing soil science was crucial for rejuvenating the soil and boosting food security.

He acknowledged the social scientists for their unwavering commitment towards enhancing food security in the nation.

“Agriculture serves as a vital source of the economy, hence it needs optimum commitment towards curtailing challenges affecting agricultural development,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Sagir Abbas, highlighted the conference’s focus on modern developments in soil science and its relevance to addressing climate change and food security challenges.

He was represented by the Deputy Vice chancellor academics, Prof. Haruna Musa.

“We can address these challenges and build a bright future for agricultural development,” he said.

The President of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN), Prof. Jibrin Mohammed Jibrin, highlighted the importance of soil health in achieving food security and national development.

He emphasised that the society’s 49th Annual Conference would provide a platform for experts to share knowledge and ideas on promoting soil health and resilience.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno described the conference as timely, and urged the participants to brainstorm and fine-tune modalities of collaboration efforts with policy makers to enhance soil Science.

He was represented by the Head of Service of Borno, Dr Aminu Guluzi

The high point of the conference was the conferment of the Fellow of the SSSN on Zulum and Abdullahi. ( NAN) ( www.nannews.ng)