Tinubu mourns Pascal Dozie, business icon

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, business community, and all Nigerians following the passing of Chief Pascal Dozie.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker died at the age of 85.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu acknowledged Dozie’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic landscape.

According to the President, the late Dozie left an enduring legacy as the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneering Chairman of MTN Nigeria.

“Dozie was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey: banking and telecommunications.

” Dozie, a steadfast believer in Nigeria’s vast potential, was instrumental in shaping the financial services industry and expanding access to mobile connectivity nationwide.

“His influential leadership extended well beyond corporate boardrooms. In addition to his business acumen, Dozie served as a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“He was also the President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, dedicating decades of service to national policy formulation, private sector development, and youth empowerment,” Tinubu said.

The President further commended Dozie as “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continued to build.

“His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria.”

Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Dozie’s soul and extended his condolences to his wife, children, and extended family.

The President urged the Nigerian private sector to honour Dozie’s memory by upholding the values of integrity, innovation, and nation-building, for which he was renowned.(NAN)