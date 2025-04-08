Funds recovery: Edo assembly approves Okpebholo’s request to engage consultant

The Edo House of Assembly, has approved Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s request to engage TIARUS WHITE CONSULTS LTD to recover amount due to the state government

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Edo House of Assembly, has approved Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s request to engage TIARUS WHITE CONSULTS LTD to recover amount due to the state government from project Gazelle Afriexim loan.

The lawmakers also approved the deduction at source of 10 per cent as professional fees.

The request letter signed by the governor was read by the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, on the floor of the house during plenary on Tuesday.

The purpose of

the letter according to the governor is to draw the attention of the lawmakers and request approval to join 36 other states to recover the amount due to it from the project Gazelle Afriexim loan.

Agbebaku noted that there was the need to support and grant the request of the governor, adding that the funds would aid socio-economic development in the states.

The lawmakers in a voice vote approved the governor’s request to engage TIARUS WHITE CONSULTS LTD to recover the loan.

Also, at the plenary, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a letter to the Assembly nominated Mr Charity Aiguobarueghian for the position of Minority Leader and Yekini Idiaye as the Minority Whip.

Airobarueghian is the immediate past majority leader that was replaced by an APC member following the party’s majority status. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)