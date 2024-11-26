FG partners MIKTA group to bolster Nigerian economy

The Federal Government says it will continue to work closely with Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye, and Australia (MIKTA) to bolster the Nigerian economy.

By Fortune Abang



MIKTA, also

known as the Middle Powers or Great Nations, came into being in 2013 as a group of countries coming together to foster mutual growth and tackle global challenges through shared experiences.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, represented by Amb. Janet Olisa, the Director in charge

of Regions in the ministry, disclosed this during the MIKTA Roundtable presentations on Monday in Abuja, which were organised to promote constructive exchanges on topics of shared interest.

According to Tuggar, it is important to listen and learn how the countries in the group evolved, mitigated security crises, and achieved greatness.

“MIKTA has a diverse geographical constitution and cultural distinction, and as historically unique nations, they all stand out with commonwealth within them.

“They are committed to democracy and the Rule of Law in international cooperation. These values resonate strongly with Nigeria as a nation.

“In the past decade, the organisation has showcased its ability to collaborate on shared priorities such as women empowerment, climate change, economic development, and establishment of a unique role in global governance.

“One of MIKTA’s greatest strengths is its commitment to best practices.

“As Nigeria aims to build on achievements while tackling ongoing challenges, it stands to benefit immensely from the group’s extensive experience.

“Each member in the group brings a distinct narrative on lessons that can guide us forward.”

He described the group as an organisation platform for mutual learning and a bridge between regions and cultures, saying that the regular meetings of MIKTA president and foreign ministers on common goals illustrate commitment to fostering meaningful collaboration.

He stated that the model of dialogue and consensus building was something Nigeria deeply values while assuring the group that Nigeria will continue to strive to be a member of G20 and further strengthen bilateral and multinational ties.

The Coordinator of MIKTA, Alfredo Miranda, the Ambassador of Mexico, said that the event not only marked a critical moment for tackling global challenges but also provided an opportunity to deepen bonds between respective regions.

He stated that Nigeria as one of Africa’s largest nations provided an ideal setting for discussions about challenges the MIKTA group faced, in terms of economic development, security, trade and investment.

According to him, this includes democracy, multilateralism, the rule of law, respect for human rights, and fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

“The essence of MIKTA lies in its diversity and ability to serve as a bridge builder in international affairs and as middle powers we occupy an esteemed space that is large enough to make meaningful contributions.

“Yet, flexible enough to facilitate dialogue between developed and developing countries. The position equips us to address global challenges with innovative and pragmatic solutions.

“Nigeria too represents the quality of a bridge builder in its strategic influence in Africa and growing impact on global affairs. Nigeria shares many aspirations that guide MIKTA’s work.

“Our gathering here today underscores the need for collaboration between MIKTA and Nigeria to advance mutual interest and shared challenges,” Miranda said.

The event featured presentations from Amb. Usra Harahap, Ambassador of Indonesia, Amb. Kim Pankyu, Ambassador of Korea, Amb. Hidayet Bayraktar, Ambassador of Türkiye and Australia High Commissioner, Leilani Bin-Juda.

The event held at the exhibition hall of the Embassy of Türkiye in Abuja attracted Amb. Joe Keshi, National President of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, National Coordinator, AfCFTA Coordination Office, Sen. Richard Okorocha, former Governor of Imo among others. (NAN)