Soludo inaugurates maiden Technology Innovation Fair in Anambra

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Monday inaugurated the maiden Anambra Technology Innovation Fair for young inventors and technologically driven citizens of the state.

Soludo, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said that the event was in line with the mantra of ‘Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere mantra’ of his administration.

The governor said it was part of efforts to reinvigorate the age old entrepreneurial and apprenticeship culture of the Igbo man.

He said those who undertake the tech training would get startup packs just like products of one youth, two skills programme.

He tasked participants on solution based tech innovations and urged them to take advantage of the fair as sumptuous rewards await winners of the competition at the end of the event.

“We are quite delighted that this is happening in our own lifetime, we are lucky that Soludo came with a clear vision of what he wants to do.

“A lot of youths have been trained in various skills to become better people.

On her part, Ms Chinwe Okoli, Special Adviser to Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation said the Tech week was a product of the Solution Innovation District (SID) set by the governor to build Anambra’s digital tribe.

Okoli said the programme which had the theme “Creating the Future of Africa Now,” was a call to leverage the transformative power of technology and innovation in building an Africa that thrived in the digital economy.

According to her, this initiative has since become a beacon for innovation, nurturing startups, empowering young talents, and driving the state’s transition into a knowledge based economy.

She said events during the five-day programme would include panel discussion exploring the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in emerging economies, Career Conference, Digital transformation conference for small businesses, Government and leveraging artificial intelligence.

She said it would also include startup conference and Tradenovation Fair and Grand Summit, with exhibitions, high-level ministerial panels, and the official launch of transformative initiatives.

“It will be a week of opportunities to inspire, empower, and connect as we work together to make innovation a driving force for change in Anambra and beyond.

“Let us use this platform to create ideas and solutions that will have a lasting impact far beyond our borders,” she said (NAN)