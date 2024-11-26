FCT Executive Council approves procurement of laptops to digitise public schools  

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Executive Council, has approved the procurement of more than 1000 laptops for Secondary Schools as part of efforts to digitise teaching

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Executive Council, has approved the procurement of more than 1000 laptops for Secondary Schools as part of efforts to digitise teaching and learning in FCT schools.

Dr Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCT Administration, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the 10th council’s meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Hayyo added that more than N990 million was allocated for the contract, adding that the laptops would be loaded with educational and vocational skills learning materials.

He said that the laptops would be distributed to Senior Secondary Schools across the FCT.

“After the transformation of public schools in FCT, the Wike-led FCT is going further to digitise the education delivery system,” he said.

The mandate secretary added that the executive council also approved a contract for the procurement of examination materials to improve the quality of education delivery in FCT.

Also speaking, Mr Chidi Amadi, Chief of Staff to the Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, said that the procurement of the laptops was part of steps towards digitising public schools in FCT.

Amadi said that Wike was interested in transiting FCT schools from manual to digital.

He pointed out that the world has gone digital, adding that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has become the focus.

“We cannot claim and call ourselves the Federal Capital Territory when our schools are not brought at par with what is happening across the globe.

“The minister is indeed worried and sincerely in a hurry to ensure that most of our schools are digitised,” he said.

He said that it was crucial to equip school children with ICT skills early enough to enable them to compete favourable with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

According to hum, the use of laptops will become the new norm in FCT classroom interactions. (NAN)