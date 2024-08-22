FG condemns spike in attacks against humanitarian workers

The Federal Government says, the “alarming increase’’ in attacks against humanitarian workers, particularly in Africa, has made the work of the heroes increasingly perilous.

By Philomina Attah

Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), stated this on Monday in Abuja, at a news conference to commemorate the 2024 World Humanitarian Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the theme of the 2024 World Humanitarian Day is “Act for Humanity’’.

Ahmed emphasised the urgent need for implementation of framework for the protections for humanitarian workers amid a troubling rise in violent attacks.

He cited recent incidents across the continent, including in South Sudan, where aid workers have been abducted and killed, and in the Central African Republic, where humanitarian convoys have been ambushed.

Closer to home, Ahmed lamented the situation in Nigeria, where between 2020 and 2024, there were 49 reported incidents affecting 79 humanitarian workers.

The violence according to him, included the tragic killing of an aid worker from Médecins du Monde and the attack on a United Nations Aid Facility in Borno State

He said the violence resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 20 internally displaced persons.

“These attacks are not just crimes against individuals; they are blatant violations of international humanitarian law,” Ahmed declared.

He said their protection was in line with the Geneva Conventions, which classify the intentional targeting of humanitarian workers as a war crime.

Ahmed called for a renewed commitment from the global community to enforce these laws and end the cycle of impunity that allows such violence to persist.

“As a nation, Nigeria has been deeply affected by conflicts that have displaced millions and created an urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

“Yet, those who work tirelessly to bring relief often face life-threatening risks,’’ he said.

In addition to advocating for stricter enforcement of international humanitarian law, the Commissioner urged the Nigerian government to strengthen its legal framework to prosecute those who commit the heinous acts.

He then called on all stakeholders to intensify their efforts to protect both humanitarian workers and civilians in conflict zones, emphasising that the protection of the individuals is a moral imperative.

Ahmed also expressed his deepest gratitude to the humanitarian workers who continued to serve in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The commissioner called on all Nigerians to stand together in defense of the rights and dignity of every person, especially those who are most vulnerable.

He urged collective action to ensure that those who risk their lives to save others could do so without fear of violence or retribution. (NAN)