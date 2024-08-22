NITDA, others host IPv6 Driven Digital Summit

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in partnership with Huawei, the IPv6 Forum, and the IPv6 Council Nigeria, hosted the IPv6 Driven Digital Summit under the theme “Bringing Net 5.5G Into Reality: Inspiring New Growth.”

The event which took place at the Digital Economy Complex, Mbora marked a significant milestone in advancing Nigeria’s digital technology, and the importance of transitioning to IPv6 to accommodate future demands of the internet.

The Minister of Communications innovation and Digital economy Dr Bosun Tijani in his keynote address said the Summit aims to drive Nigeria’s digital transformation and explore the possibilities of IPv6 in unlocking new growth opportunities.

Also at the Summit, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s priority of accelerating diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation.

This aims to deepen growth and innovation, unlock the potential of the digital economy, and create awareness about IPv6. Additionally, the summit seeks to foster collaboration among stakeholders in Nigeria and design an actionable roadmap to promote IPv6 adoption in the country.