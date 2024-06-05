Enugu APC vows to sue state government over demolition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State says it will sue the state government for alleged demolition and destruction of people’s property and sources of livelihood.

It also alleged extortion of the residents by the government through multiple taxes.

The state Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, said made the allegations on Wednesday in Enugu while conducting newsmen round some demolished buildings in Enugu.

Agballah said that the government’s demolition of Holy Ghost/Railway/Okpara Avenue axis, Abakpa Market, Gariki Market in Enugu, and Ogige Main Market in Nsukka was not in the interest of Enugu people.

The APC chairman alleged that the government did not provide alternative places or pay commensurate compensation to the affected people.

“The demolition of Holy Ghost/Railway/Okpara Avenue axis Enugu, Gariki Market and Abakpa Market also in Enugu and the Ogige Market in Nsukka has led to untold hardship on the affected families.

“This is due to loss of revenues and jobs and deteriorating living conditions characterised by increased poverty, social unrest, increased crime and loss of goods and services.

“Gov. Mbah must not demolish other areas, parks and markets marked for demolition.

“The government must carry out a cost-benefit analysis before embarking on demolition, if indeed, it is for the people,” Agballah said.

According to him, the demolition violated the constitutional rights of the people to own property.

On the alleged multiple taxes, Agballah said, “What is called tax in Enugu state has become extortion, ranging from land rent, property tax, sales tax, income tax, rates and levies.

However, when contacted, the Enugu State Commissioner for information, Mr Aka Eze Aka, said that those affected by the demolition were fully compensated by the government before the exercise.

Aka said that the essence of the demolition was to enable building of modern motor parks to eliminate hoodlums, who had taken over some motor parks in the state.

“We will not be distracted by those who are angry because of our numerous achievements in just one year,” he said. (NAN)

By Ifeoma Aka