FG tasks SON on quality, excellence in service delivery

The Federal Government has urged the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to remain steadfast in promoting quality and excellence in service delivery.

Mrs Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said this in a keynote address at the 2024 leadership retreat for management staff of SON in Uyo on Wednesday.

Represented by Dr Anietie Umoessien, the Director, Industrial Inspectorate Department, Rimi urged the participants to always drive for excellence in service delivery.

She said that SON had a mandate to play critical role in protecting the interests of consumers by insisting on safety, excellence and quality.

The permanent secretary said that the theme for the retreat was significant to the organisation’s journey towards advancing the standardisation of products in the country.

Rimi further said that the theme reflected the Federal Government’s commitment towards realising President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As we converge under this guiding theme, we are reminded of the organisation’s critical role in protecting the interests of consumers and promoting industrial growth.

“It is also part of your mandate to enhance revenue generation and Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global market.

“It is therefore imperative for you to continuously strive for excellence, innovation and relevance in your pursuit of these objectives,” she said

Rimi urged SON management to imbibe the culture of collaboration and creativity in order to unlock the full potential of the organisation.

Earlier, the Director-General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, said that the organisation remained committed to ensuring excellence in all standardization.

Okeke said that SON had a mission to uphold standards, promote quality, and ensure the safety of products in Nigeria.

He said that the retreat provided unique platform to align strategies, enhance service delivery and explore innovative ways to generate revenue for a sustainable future.

“Together, we shall explore strategies to elevate our leadership capabilities and foster a culture of excellence within the organisation.

“To strengthen our leadership capabilities, we must focus on strategic thinking, effective communication, change management and innovation.

“These skills are vital for navigating the dynamic landscape of standards and regulations while driving continuous improvement and organisational growth,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the retreat is: “Service Optimization, Greater Effectiveness, and Revenue Enhancement for a Renewed Future”

(NAN)

By Isaiah Eka