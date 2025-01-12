Engage best service providers, sign three-year contracts, CSO urges NAHCON, State Boards

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based Civil Society Organization that advocates for better policies, monitors and reports on Hajj and Umrah activities, has advised the Nigerian Hajj operations community to choose the right service providers for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

“We advise the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to create a template for State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Private Hajj Operators to pick the best service providers that will offer excellent services to Nigerian pilgrims this year,”

IHR said in a statement from Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday , by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed.

IHR acknowledges the challenges being faced by NAHCON, owing to instability in its leadership, but said the commission would be better off if it considers signing a long-term contract with Saudi-based service providers.

IHR said the call becomes more important now in view of the reality of uncertainties in Hajj cost projections and the impact of the ongoing massive reconstruction and expansion projects in the Holy City of Makkah and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

‘’Securing accommodation within a few kilometers from Haram in Makkah is becoming increasingly competitive.

“Agreeing to a 3-year contract will save the Nigerian Hajj Industry from the yearly rituals of coming to Saudi Arabia to search, negotiate, and sign contracts with service providers, especially when it is certain that Hajj operations are a yearly affair,” IHR said.

The CSO added that searching for service providers on a yearly basis negatively affects the quality of services offered because service providers are not sure of securing contracts or how many pilgrims they are expected to serve. Serving thousands of pilgrims required adequate time for planning and preparation and also connoted certainty.

For example, Malaysia recently signed a 6-year contract with an airline and also signed a 3-year agreement with its service providers in Masha’ir.

The Nigerian delegation is expected to sign contracts with Saudi companies in a few days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “States and private companies should negotiate 3-year contracts to reduce Hajj fares and create stability in Hajj management in Nigeria,” IHR said.