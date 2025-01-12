NDLEA seizes 6 vehicles, 40ft trailer load skunk in Abuja



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it intercepted a large quantity of drugs while they were being distributed into six vehicles on Saturday in Abuja.

By Ibironke Ariyo

This operation was confirmed by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, on Sunday.

Babafemi said that the act was carried out at an abandoned fuel station in Kagini, Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja for onward distribution to some Northern states.

He said that the intelligence-led operation, which took place at about 01:20am on the said day led to the seizure of not only the large illicit consignment but also the trailer and the six vehicles.

“These are Toyota Van, Toyota Camry car, Toyota Sienna bus, JAC 4-wheel-drive Hilux truck, Toyota Corolla car and a Vento Passat car.

“A suspect, 42-year-old Isaac Monday Desmond has been arrested in connection with the illicit drugs.

“The consignment was loaded into the trailer at Uzebba in Owan local council area of Edo State,”he said.

“In another raid in the FCT, two suspects: Anthony Nnamdi, 42, and Abba Ali, 27, were arrested by NDLEA officers at Nyanya,”he said.

Babafemi said that a combined 1.398kg cocaine and a precursor substance used in preparing crack cocaine were recovered from them respectively.

He added that no fewer than 20 wraps of cocaine weighing 330gms were recovered from a cargo going to Australia at a logistics firm in Lagos.

Babafemi said that NDLEA’s officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, intercepted the consignments.

“The cocaine parcels were concealed around the body of face cream containers in the shipment,”he said.

“With the same vigour, commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA), sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

“These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Ijaye Housing Estate Junior Secondary School, Lagos state; surrendered Boko Haram members at Hajj camp, Maiduguri, Borno state.

“Others include; Muslim faithful during their Juma’at prayer at Kamba Central Mosque, Kebbi state, while Kano state Command paid a WADA advocacy visit to the District Head of Danbatta, Dr. Mansur Mukhtar, among others,” he said.(NAN)