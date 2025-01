Former Governor Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has debunked reports of his alleged defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Rumours at the weekend claimed that tbe former governor has decamped to opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of 2027.

Reacting to the reports, El-Rufai described the claims as “patent lies and rumours”.

He also revealed on his X (former Twitter) handle that he has referred lead peddlers of this “fake news” to his lawyers.

See his tweet below:

Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers. — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) January 5, 2025