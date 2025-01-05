Katsina Govt applauds security forces for neutralizing camps, 80 bandits in Jibia

The Katsina State Government has commended the Air Component (AC) of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, Community Watch Corps and Vigilantes for executing a successful offensive on bandits camps in Kadoji, Matso- Matso, Bagga, Dogon Marke and Takatsaba areas of Jibia Local Government.

Dr. Nasir Muazu, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Katsina State who disclosed this in a statement further said the operation, conducted on 4th January 2025, followed credible intelligence revealing the establishment of bandit camps around the Local Government Area, which had escalated banditry activities in Jibia, Batsari and Batagarawa Local Government Areas.

The joint air and ground operation resulted in the neutralization of 80 bandits, with several others sustaining injuries. Furthermore, their hideouts and key operational facilities were also destroyed, marking a significant blow to their operational capacity.

The Katsina State Government expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering commitment and dedication of the joint security team in restoring peace and stability in the state and the entire North West Region, the statement concluded.