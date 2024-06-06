Mr Chris Maiyaki, Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), has charged graduating students of Lagos State University (LASU) to remain vibrant and relevant.

Maiyaki gave the charge at the 27th Convocation Ceremonies of LASU on Thursday, during which he also urged that education approach must be adaptive, innovative forward-thinking – NUC

Thursday’s ceremony was for award of academic and professional doctorate degrees, conferment of honorary doctorate degrees and emeritus professorship.

He said that Nigeria’s future would depend on the commitment and competence of the younger generation who would soon take over.

“By redirecting our focus towards modern processes, we lay the foundation for a vibrant, relevant and globally-competitive educational system.

“Let us remain steadfast in our dedication to producing competent and dedicated professionals who will shape the future of our great nation.

“It is, therefore, with great enthusiasm and optimism that I join you in this significant event that brings together the pillars of our nation’s educational landscape.

“Our approach to education must be adaptive, innovative and forward-thinking,” he said.

According to Maiyaki, education is a dynamic and evolving field.

He said that the role of universities in the transformative process could not be overstated, given emerging issues in the 21st Century.

“We need to equip our universities with the tools and knowledge needed to prepare students for the demands of this century.

“As the flagship regulatory agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the NUC has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of tertiary education in our nation.

“The NUC has made significant strides in advancing information and communication technology penetration within the Nigerian education system,” he said.

Maiyaki added that since 2009, the NUC had led in implementing various programmes aimed at integrating Open and Distance Learning (ODL) methodologies, in line with global best practices.

He said that through the initiatives, university staff had been empowered to harness technology for enhanced student engagement.

“Additionally, the establishment of ODL centres by universities has expanded access to education, making it more inclusive,” he said. (NAN

By Oluwakemi Oladipo and Aderonke Ojediran