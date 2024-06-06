CG Audi: Rendering Service and Delivering Results at NSCDC

In the history of Nigeria’s internal security, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Act 2007 remains a magic that has helps in attaining the best performance in the NSCDC. And it takes a highly capable hand to bring result to the table in line of the provision of the Act. The current Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, OFR, mni, has made the Act his strategy tool with which to enhance the corps’ capacity to provide protection, crisis resolution and security to public infrastructures; and related matters. He tactically combines his special skills and great character to make a difference in the Corps.

For the record, to CG A. A. Audi’s credit is the introduction of new NSCDC squad that collaborates with the Ministry of Mineral Resources for safeguarding both our very rich mining sites, mining infrastructure, the massive deposit of Nigeria’s solid minerals and the mining workers on the field. During one of those trying times, when terrorists and bandits were horribly busy attacking schools, various international communities recognised and commended the CG Audi’s initiatives to subdue their havoc by strongly supporting the ‘’Safe School Initiatives” and “Protection of Critical National Assets and infrastructure”.

For the record again, Dr. Audi is the only Commandant General that help the staff to get their promotion duly yearly. That means he eliminated the stagnated queue that comes with prostration. That means it is Audi that gave NSCDC staff the renewed hope. That means the staff and their families smile to the bank every year promotion is announced. This is fantastic! It has been the reality since the inception of CG Audi’s tenure in office. The NSCDC has a history of officers being in the wait for 10 years without promotion!

Interestingly, those within and outside the Corps testify that Dr. Ahmed Audi is a man of vision and commitment, who not only obstinates from, but also detest the ways to any act of indiscipline. His doggedness comes to count when confronted with issues of delivery and mastery for the betterment of Nigeria as well as averting injustice for the Nigerian populace. He also takes effective measures to that effect. His adherence to justice is in good conscience. Thus, his legacies are as clear as the sky in a sunny day.

Again, as fellow Nigerian professionals, we proudly recognize the significant progress made by the NSCDC under Dr. Audi’s leadership. For example, just recently, a human rights group known as HRASJ, rightly highlighted the Commandant-General’s achievements in service. These include and not limit to: improved staff welfare, training, and promotions which boosted the morale and effectiveness of the NSCDC operatives seen in Niger Delta and other places.

Working within the perimeter of his mandate, he applied, as usual, the civility skills to collaborate with private security firms like Tantita Security Services in the Niger Delta region. This has indeed remarkably further enhanced Nigerian government’s ability to tackle oil bunkering in the oil producing areas. Accordingly, his acquisition of firefighting equipment, armoured vehicles, and essential supplies bolsters operational capabilities. Since Ahmed Audi’s appointment as the CG, the NSCDC has seen a dramatic rise in arrests and prosecutions related to oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other crimes.

CG Audi tactically brought a long-awaited development to the series of NSCDC’s duty successes. For example, the destruction of illegal refineries in the Niger Delta is another testament to the NSCDC’s proactive approach under Dr. Audi. HRASJ rightfully emphasizes the positive transformation of the Corps using that approach. In a beautiful trait of the gallantry in him, Dr. Ahmed Audi has also implemented innovative measures to address kidnapping in the country, especially in the front-line states. The NSCDC is now a more prestigious and effective organization compared to the past.

This is not all. Into the staff he looks and put in place multi-dimensional motivation. This includes his investments in the Corps infrastructure such as residential buildings and training academies which demonstrate a commitment to long-term improvements. Increasing the number of beneficiaries, the CG went ahead to cap it with the creation of a special female squad and career development courses. This development, for sure, empowers officers to combat the prevalent issue of insecurity in the country in their daily operations.

What helps him achieve this feat in a short while is not farfetched, looking at the fact that CG Audi stands firmly committed to transparency and accountability. He displays an impressive record of work all through. Being from a respectable cleric background works for him to grow as a very diligent, honest and responsible officer throughout his career.

Dr. Audi’s leadership has demonstrated improvement in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC. Therefore, by the time he completes his term in office, the Corps will witness more specific positive results and general advancements to the core. CG Ahmed Abubakar Audi remains dedicated to serving Nigeria with integrity and effectiveness in a way many would envy.

Olufemi Peter Doughlas writes from Akure