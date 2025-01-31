Don urges Nigerians not to re-elect politicians campaigning for 2027 now

Prof Jonah Onuoha, Department of Political Science University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has urged Nigerians not to re-elect politicians who preoccupied themselves now (2025) with issues and campaigns of 2027 general elections.

Onuoha said this in Nsukka on Friday in an interview with our correspondent while reacting on how some elected politicians have been dissipating much energy now, to campaign for 2027 elections.

He said what a good elected politician should preoccupied himself/ herself now should be, how to fulfill campaign promises made to people, that made the people to vote for him/her in the last general elections.

“If a politician in less than two years assumed office is taking about next election in 2027 it means that he/she is not thinking of any democracy dividends to fulfill campaign promises made to the people.

“Nigerians should not re-elect such person who is not thinking how to fulfill campaign promises made but thinking how to win another election in 2027.

“Such politician is a destraction and not worthy to be given another mandate in 2027 general elections,” he said.

Onuoha, who is the Director, Centre for American Studies in UNN said that, until the Nigerians

learn how to hold their leaders accountable they would continue to think that, government is business as usual.

“We should stop voting for those who have nothing to offer but only busy on how to win the next election, it will serve as deterrent to others as well as make them understand that Nigerians are now wiser.

“It’s painful and speak bad of our democracy before tha international community that some of our leaders elected in 2023 are not thinking how to improve their people but how to win the next election in 2027,”he said.

Onuoha, the former Head of Department Political Science in UNN expressed concern on the early attention being given to an election coming up in 2027 by elected political actors in the country.

“We are not even half way yet of the four years tenure give to them in 2023, this early attention to 2027 general elections may jeopardise the fulfilment of the campaign promises made to the people during the last general elections,”Onuoha added.