NSCDC apprehends 4 suspected rail line vandals in Plateau 

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has apprehended four suspected vandals of railway slippers in the state.

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Ishaku Musa, the Commandant of the corps in the state, disclosed this during a news conference on Friday in Jos.

Musa said that the suspects were apprehended on Jan. 24, at Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Following an intelligence report, our Anti- Vandals Squad invaded Mai Reke Market, Bukuru, Jos south LGA and arrested four suspected vandals of railway slippers.

“The suspects were arrested alongside a truck containing 33 full lengths and 22 short lengths slippers,”he said.

The commandant further said that the command would charge the suspects to court at the conclusion of investigation. (NAN)