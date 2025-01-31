PDP Govs urge Nigerians not to despair in present hardship 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Friday urged Nigerians not to despair but keep hope alive despite the present hardship in the country.

The forum made the call in a 7-points communique read by its Chairman, and Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed after its first and closed door meeting for the year 2025 held at Government House, Asaba, Delta capital city.

The Communique was signed by Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi Stat

e; the host Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Peter Mba of Enugu; Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom; Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers; Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

Others are Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa; Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau; Seyi Makinde of Oyo, represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal; and Dr Emmanuel Agbo – DG PDP Governors’ Forum.

The forum also used the occasion to review the performance of member states in particular, and the state of the nation in general, as well as developments in the party, as at the end of 2024.

It noted the monumental socio-economic, security, infrastructure and other challenges that confronted the nation during the period.

It commended governors of member states for pursuing policies and programmes that not only ameliorated the plight of the people but were aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their various states.

The forum also noted that the macro-economic policies of the Federal Government have inflicted hardship and pain on the polity and called on the Federal Government to either revisit or rejig its macro-economic policies to ameliorate and or stop the hardship and pains inflicted on Nigerians.

According to the forum, no meaningful and impactful achievements in the states will be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.

It lauded the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) on the position of the National Secretary, and reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment.

It, however, advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

The forum commended the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and Security Agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of our gallant personnel against bandits in parts of the country.

However, it viewed with deep concern, the resurgence of brazen non-state actors and called for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.

It expressed gratitude to the host Gov. Oborevwori, and the people of Delta for their hospitality and friendly disposition that had yielded the successful, well-structured and impactful meeting.

It also lauded Oborevwori’s giant strides recorded by his administration in the areas of infrastructure, environmental remediation, people empowerment and combating insecurity.

“Nigerians do not despair in the face of the prevailing hardships, the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens,”it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun was also in attendance.(NAN)