Damagum blames party leaders for PDP crisis

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has blamed party leaders for the crisis rocking the nation’s main opposition party.

Damagum stated this in his remarks at the party’s 79th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that though the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) was having little crisis, it was being propelled by leaders who were supposed to unite the party.

The acting national chairman decried situations where some members of the NWC would honour the invitations of some party leaders without his knowledge.

He warned the leaders against destroying the party for their individual political ambitions.

“You may have ambition but you don’t ride on a dead horse to reach your destination.

“If you create a crisis simply to further your ambition, you may get what you want but your dream will not be realised because by that time, you have injured the horse you are going to ride to that destination.

“As the conscience of this party, some of us are also complicit. We should look inwards, search our conscience,” he said.

Damagum advised PDP members to sheath their swords and be united, saying that the party was dear to all and remained the hope of Nigerians.

He assured BoT members that the NWC, under him, would do everything possible to hold the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting by February.

“You are all aware that we have started the process of our zonal congresses. Even at that, I enjoin our leaders to also be mindful of doing anything that can mar these congresses.

“It’s very important to sound this note because in whatever we do, it is the structure you are building to hold what you have in your hand.

“We are supposed to bring credible people. We recently had congresses across almost 29 states, though we have problems in few states, but I know we are getting there,” Damagum said.

In his remarks, the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, expressed dissatisfaction with the crises currently rocking the party’s NWC.

Wabara said it was disheartening that the issues had not been resolved.

He said that the failure to resolve the internal conflicts had undermined the strength and credibility of the party.

“It is, therefore, imperative for NWC to rise above personal interests and places the survival and progress of our great party above all other considerations.

“In the light of these challenges, I must emphasise the urgent need for a NEC meeting.

“I again urge the NWC to honour its words and convene the NEC meeting in February, as scheduled,” he said.

Wabara reminded PDP leaders of the importance of electing credible leaders at all levels of the party’s structures, as the party prepared to conduct its zonal congresses.

“These leaders will serve as the face and voice of PDP, and it is essential that they possess the vision, integrity and capacity to steer the affairs of the party effectively.

“Let us ensure that the processes are free, fair and transparent so that the outcome will reflect the collective will of our members,” he said.

The BoT chairman called on {DP members and leaders to set aside personal differences and work collectively to strengthen the party in spite of the challenges currently facing it. (NAN)