FCT Police Commissioner Tasks Senior Officers on Professionalism, Accountability, Service Delivery

In a concerted effort to bolster security and enhance policing standards within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Olatunji Disu, on Wednesday convened a strategic meeting with all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Commanders of Tactical Teams.

By Chimezie Godfrey

During the meeting, CP Olatunji Disu emphasized the need for professionalism, accountability, and improved service delivery, reiterating that the safety and security of residents remain the Command’s top priority.

He charged the senior officers to uphold the highest ethical standards and strictly adhere to best policing practices.

The CP highlighted the importance of intelligence-driven policing, proactive community engagement, and timely responses to security threats.

He urged officers to strengthen partnerships with local communities, key stakeholders, and sister security agencies to improve crime prevention and foster public trust in the Force.

Additionally, the CP directed tactical units and divisional heads to intensify raid operations on identified black spots while ensuring that all activities remain professional and within the confines of the law.

He further stressed the need for consistent supervision of officers, warning that any form of misconduct or dereliction of duty would attract disciplinary action.

Reaffirming the Command’s unwavering commitment to a safer FCT, CP Disu assured residents that the Command would continue to uphold the highest standards of service delivery.

He encouraged the public to actively support the Command’s efforts by reporting suspicious activities and cooperating with law enforcement officers.

The FCT Police Command urges all residents to remain vigilant and report security concerns through the following emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653

Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192, Public Complaint Bureau: 09022222352.